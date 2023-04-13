China Calls Out Washington Over Pentagon Leak: 'A Tool For The US To Seek Selfish Gains'

As United States (US) agencies work to mitigate the diplomatic repercussions of a major Pentagon intelligence leak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has commented on the unfolding scandal. The leaked documents purportedly reveal the extent of US surveillance on important allies and partners such as South Korea and Israel.

"We noted that many media outlets have pointed out that these leaked US military documents clearly show the deep involvement of the US in the Ukraine crisis. They also show once again that the US has long used its tech edge to conduct indiscriminate secret theft, surveillance and eavesdropping on countries in the world, including its allies,” China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Wednesday.

Over the past few weeks, several dozen of Pentagon's classified US documents have been leaked online in a significant security breach. The leaked documents are said to expose Washington's intelligence-gathering activities on both allies and adversaries.

“The US needs to give an explanation to the international community for this,” the spokesman said, adding that “facts have proven once again that the so-called ‘democratic values’ claimed by the US are nothing but a pretext and a tool for the US to seek selfish gains.”

While the initial release of sensitive documents allegedly occurred as early as February, they did not gain significant media attention until last week. US officials have refrained from confirming or denying the authenticity of the leaked documents. However, they have claimed that some of the documents “have been doctored.”

In response to the leak, Washington has initiated multiple investigations and a criminal inquiry, while also working to remove the leaked files from the internet.

South Korea & Israel also in the leak-storm

According to reports, one of the leaked memos, which was apparently based on signals intelligence, contained information on private discussions among senior South Korean officials. The memo suggested that the officials expressed concerns about the possibility of ammunition sold by Seoul to the US being transferred to Ukraine. The South Korean government has dismissed allegations of US spying as a “fabrication”.

Another leaked document claimed that Mossad, Israel's top intelligence agency, was involved in protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform. The memo was reportedly based on signals intelligence, which the National Security Agency defines as intercepted communication from electronic devices.

According to the Washington Post, both US officials and their foreign counterparts were “stunned” and “infuriated” by the level of detailed information contained in the leaked documents. The files reportedly exposed the extent to which the US engages in intelligence-gathering activities against “friends and foes alike”. The leaked documents have the potential to create significant diplomatic repercussions.