China Criticises US Over Repatriation Of Student At Houston, Calls It 'infringement'

China on September 29 criticised the United States over the recent repatriation of a Chinese student by the law enforcement agency in America’s Houston airport. In a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called on Washington to stop interfering with Chinese students’ legitimate rights as an excuse for national security. The spokesperson said that the US move “seriously infringed” upon the students’ rights and interests and caused “serious physical and mental damage to him and his family.”

Hua said, “The US groundless actions are illegal, unfair and immoral. Over every case, China lodged solemn representations to the US at the first instance and asked them to immediately correct the mistakes.”

The spokesperson said that the Chinese student with a legal visa issued by the US government was ‘wantonly’ interrogated by the US side at the American side at the border entrance at Houston airport. The student was then confined in a small room for over 50 hours without proper food and rest before being deported from the country by the third nation on trumped-up goods.

The spokesperson also accused the US of hindering educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanged with China and said there have been several such cases of harsh interrogation. The Chinese embassy official, as per Xinhua report said that the US moves “gravely undermined” normal exchanged. The spokesperson said, “It runs counter to the openness and freedom the U.S. loves to tout and the global trend of talent exchanges, and goes against the common aspiration of the two peoples for friendly exchanges.”

Chinese embassy in US move ‘is supported by none’

The embassy spokesperson, as per Xinhua, said that America’s measure “is supported by none, and serves the good of none” before adding that the Chinese side has “expressed firm and strong opposition” to the US side in each and every case after it took place. Meanwhile, Hua said, “We urge the US side to honour its statement of welcoming Chinese students, immediately stop abusing the excuse of national security, stop repatriating, harassing and interrogating Chinese students, stop infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and urge the US side to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”

