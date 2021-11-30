'China Got Rid Of Intermediary COVID-19 Hosts To Avoid Blame', Anthony Fauci Claims

In a fresh series of allegations, White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, on Monday, speculated that China likely got rid of an intermediary host that carried the COVID-19 virus between bats and humans when they first cleared out the live animal market in Wuhan.

Speaking to CBS Network, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Fauci, claimed that as soon as Chinese officials discovered that coronavirus clusters were coming out of the market, they immediately got rid of them. “It was very likely in a host,” he said.

'In typical fashion...they probably got rid of the animals that were intermediary hosts'

Dr Faci further claimed that the possible reason behind the cleanup could be that Beijing did not want to make headlines or get blamed for the pandemic.

“In typical fashion, I think, trying to make sure that things don't get pointed to them, they probably got rid of the animals that were the intermediary hosts there," Fauci said.

The coronavirus infection, which likely originated in the wet markets of Wuhan has now spiralled to infect more than 262,549,838 people across the world. Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) sent a team to China for an on-ground investigation. However, the probe was halted after the Xi Jinping administration denied permission for a second phase of the probe. "It is impossible for us to accept such an origin-tracing plan," Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission had said at a news conference called to address the COVID-19 origins issue.

China accuses US of politicising COVID origin research

Meanwhile, slamming the latest reports of the United States on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, China on Sunday accused Washington of politicising the report to dent the global image of 'Dragon'.

Beijing said that the latest report of the US was "unscientific" and has the potential to damage global efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Citing earlier reports of the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the latest record was another series of lies presented by Washington in its "so-called virus origin report".

(Image: AP)