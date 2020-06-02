Extremely Concerned By Chinese Aggression Along India LAC: US House Foreign Affairs Chief

Even has India has clarified that the talks on the border dispute with China will be bilateral and the country does not entertain any sort of mediation in the issue, the Chairman of US House Committee on Foreign Affairs said that they are 'extremely concerned'. Terming the attempts by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as 'aggression', Eliot L. Engel, said that China is bullying India, rather than solving the dispute in accordance with the international laws. He went on to appeal to China to use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India.

"I am extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border. China is demonstrating once again that it is willing to bully its neighbors rather than resolve conflicts according to international law. Countries must all abide by the same set of rules so that we don’t live in a world where “might makes right.” I strongly urge China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India."

Trump's offer to mediate

The US President on May 28 claimed that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his offer to mediate, after tweeting about the same. "We have a big conflict going on between India and China, two countries with 1.4 billion people and very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy. I did speak to Prime Minister Modi. He is not in a good mood about what's going on with China," said Trump at the Oval Office. Asked about his Wednesday's tweet regarding his offer to mediate between India and China, Trump said, "I would do that. If they (China and India) thought it would help."

However, India not only rejected his mediation offer, maintaining that issue with China is 'bilateral', but also stated that PM Modi's last conversation with the President of America was on April 4 about Hydroxychloroquine.

Indo-China border row

There have been mounting tensions at the Indo-China border after a few standoffs between the Indian and Chinese army in the past month. However, as per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on May 22 and 23 to defuse the present tension. Moreover, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on. As per sources, the Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet to defuse the standoff between the two nations along the Line of Actual Control. The divisional commander-level talks shall take place very soon.

