China Is Acting Aggressively And Repressively In Asia, Says US Secretary Of State Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 17 that China was acting aggressively and repressively and cited Beijing’s territorial expansions in the East and South China seas where there are already ongoing disputes with Japan as well as other Asian countries. While speaking to a roundtable of Japanese journalists in Tokyo on Wednesday, Blinken reportedly said that China was “raising tensions not diminishing them” in the region by its maritime actions and posturing over Taiwan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently visiting Japan and South Korea on his first trip abroad since joining US President Joe Biden’s administration along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to stir support among Washington’s allies in the region. Earlier, on March 16, Blinken warned Beijing against using “coercion and aggression”.

With already mounting threats on Taiwan on hindering Hong Kong’s promised-democracy, recently, China has also begun its extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas which have also become the top issue in an increasingly disputed Sino-US relationship and essential security concern for Japan.

Blinken reportedly said Beijing was "acting both more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad, including in the East China Sea, including with regard to the Senkakus, as well the South China sea and also with regard to Taiwan". Senkakus are also referred to as Diaoyu in China that depict the islets in the East China Sea controlled by Japan but are claimed by China. Describing his Tuesday talks with Japanese officials, Blinken also said, “Japan has real interest in what happens with regard to Taiwan and Taiwan's straits and we spent some time comparing notes on that.”

‘Acknowledged China’s behaviour’

In a statement issued with their Japanese counterparts, Blinken and Austin “acknowledged that China’s behaviour, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military, and technological challenges to the Alliance and to the international community.”

The joint statement added, “The Ministers [US and Japan] committed to opposing coercion and destabilizing behaviour toward others in the region, which undermines the rules-based international system. They reaffirmed their support for unimpeded lawful commerce and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea.”

US Secretary of State’s remarks against China came just before his upcoming meetings in Alaska on Thursday which will also mark for the first time senior Biden administration officials and Chinese counterparts to discuss the staggering ties between the world’s two of the top economies.