China Misinterprets UN Resolution To Exclude Taiwan From Int'l Organisations: US Official

On Thursday, October 21, a US State Department official accused China of misinterpreting the United Nations resolution, passed in 1971, to exclude Taiwan from the international organisation and its affiliates. During a virtual talk hosted by the German Marshall Fund in Washington, Rick Waters, deputy assistant secretary of state in the Department of State's Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs, claimed that the People's Republic of China (PRC) has misused Resolution 2758 to prevent Taiwan's meaningful participation, reported Taipei Times. He further went on to say that Taiwan's exclusion from bloc operations comes at a high cost to the country as well as UN members, and Beijing is denying the world community access to Taiwan's unique contributions.

The UN General Assembly agreed on October 25, 1971, to dismiss the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek's from their illegally occupied positions at the United Nations and in other connected organisations. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support for Taiwan's bid to join UN bodies, reported Taipei Times. US President Joe Biden does not want cross-Strait issues between China and Taiwan to come to blows, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. He stated that the Taiwan Relations Act governs the United States' defence relationship with the East Asian country. "We will continue to support Taiwan's self-defence by upholding our obligation under the Act and also continue to oppose any unilateral alterations to the status quo," Psaki was quoted as saying by the outlet.

China's President Xi Jinping pledges to pursue 'reunification' with Taiwan

Meanwhile, in the midst of China's relentless incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, President Tsai Ing-wen committed to safeguarding the island's sovereignty in the face of "unprecedented challenges" posed by the Chinese military. Speaking on the occasion of the island's National Day on October 10, Tsai stated that Taiwan is no longer perceived as Asia's orphan, but as an "Island of Resilience" which is capable of facing problems with fortitude, reported ANI. Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping has pledged to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan through peaceful means and stated that the country is adamantly opposed to any foreign meddling in the matter. Despite Taiwan's self-government for more than seven decades, Beijing claims absolute sovereignty over the island. However, Taipei has fought Chinese aggression by bolstering strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has frequently opposed.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP