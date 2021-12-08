China Recalls Japanese Atrocities During WWII On 80th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack

As US marked the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, China on Tuesday lambasted the visit of Japanese politicians to the Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial for soldiers martyred in service of Japan. Calling it an "intentional provocation," Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday (Dec 7) said that "Far from learning historical lessons, close to 100 Japanese politicians visited the Yasukuni Shrine today, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack." Speaking at a press briefing on the day, the spokesperson also recalled the cascading crisis that was triggered after Japan opened expansion southwards fuelling the then-ongoing Pacific-wide attacks coinciding with the Sino-Japanese War, which broke out after China asserted full restraint against Japanese northward expansion in1931.

"They are seeking to revive the specter of militarism," Lijian said in a Twitter post.

Spokesperson Lijian's assertions come after 100 Japanese lawmakers visited the Yasukuni Shrine on December 7, which is viewed by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's wartime actions. The lawmakers include nine vice ministers and special aides in the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Visit by Japanese lawmakers is vehemently criticised by China and South Korea, as it is seen as a sign of lack of remorse over the country's actions during the Pacific War, Japan Today reported.

Far from learning historical lessons, close to 100 Japanese politicians visited the Yasukuni Shrine today, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. They are seeking to revive the specter of militarism. pic.twitter.com/0ezw1JoIJw — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) December 7, 2021

Japan leaders prior to the tenure of conservative leader Kishida avoided visiting the shrine after South Korea and China expressed outrage in 2013 at the visit of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. This year, South Korean Foreign Ministry also expressed "deep concern" over the "large scale" visit to the shrine. Calling out the ministers, South Korea also said that Japan must be "humble reflection and sincere remorse," Japan Today reported.

The Pearl Harbor attack

Monumental events unfolded as Japan began expansion towards the south on December 7, 1941. The country had simultaneously declared war against the United States and Great Britain after launching attacks along the 6,400 kilometres from Singapore to the Philippines through Hong Kong, Malaya, Bangkok, Australia, New Guinea and Guam, The Conservation reported. The most iconic of them was on Pearl Harbour in Hawaii, where the Japanese decimated a US naval base drawing the US into the Pacific War of World War II, which then took horrific turns in 1945 after the US dropped two nukes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, wiping off over 3 lakh and leaving traces of the atrocities till today. 80 years since the unnerving history has been poked on numerous events in ominous ways.

(Image: @HOI_Game/Twitter)