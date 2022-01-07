China Scientist Pleads Guilty To Stealing Trade Secrets: US Justice Department Report

A Chinese national reportedly has pleaded guilty in a United State court for stealing trade secrets from the Monsanto agriculture company to provide an advantage to Beijing, according to a statement published by the US Department of Justice. As per the statement, the 44-year-old Xiang Haitao who used to live in Chesterfield, Missouri, plead guilty to an economic espionage conspiracy. The court records stated that Xiang had planned to steal a trade secret from Monsanto, a global corporation headquartered in St. Louis, for the benefit of a foreign administration, which is the People's Republic of China.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division stated that in spite of Xiang's agreements to safeguard Monsanto's intellectual property, Xiang has admitted to stealing a trade secret, further transferring it to a memory card, and attempting to carry it to China. “With his guilty plea, Xiang is now being held accountable for this unlawful conduct,” Olsen added, as per the statement from the US Justice Dept.

Furthermore, US Attorney Sayler Fleming for the Eastern District of Missouri asseerted that Xiang Haitao utilised his insider position at a large international corporation to acquire important trade secrets for use in his native country. Fleming said, “We cannot allow U.S. citizens or foreign nationals to hand sensitive business information over to competitors in other countries, and we will continue our vigorous criminal enforcement of economic espionage and trade secret laws.”

Federal agents discovered duplicates of the Nutrient Optimizer from Xiang Haitao

As per court records, Xiang used to work as an imaging scientist for Monsanto firm and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, between the years 2008 to 2017. It is pertinent to mention here that the farmers who use a digitised, online agricultural software platform are built by Monsanto and The Climate Corporation, which is used to gather, store, and visualise crucial agricultural field data in order to boost and improve agricultural production.

In addendum, as per the statement, Xiang tried to travel to China on a one-way flight ticket in June 2017, a day after quitting Monsanto and The Climate Corporation. Federal agents searched Xiang's person and luggage as he was ready to board his plane. Investigators eventually discovered that one of Xiang's electronic devices had duplicates of the Nutrient Optimizer, which is a trade secret and intellectual property. Furthermore, Xiang went on to collaborate for the Chinese Academy of Science's Institute of Soil Science in China. When Xiang came back to the US, he was detained. Xiang will be convicted on April 7. He may face up to 15 years in jail and a fine of up to $5 million.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)