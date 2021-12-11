China Slams Biden's Summit, Says US Using Democracy As 'weapon Of Mass Destruction'

China on Saturday slammed the Summit for Democracy organised by the US accusing the Biden administration of using democracy as a “weapon of mass destruction” to "stoke divisions and confrontation". Beijing claimed that the summit was a new front being formed by the US to isolate China. Earlier, Xi Jinping led Beijing administration had lashed out at the Summit after China along with Russia were omitted from the countries invited.

The two-day summit organised by the Biden administration saw various stakeholders of democracies come together to discuss several topics relating to democracy. Over 100 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were in attendance at the forum, which the US claimed to be a “galvanizing moment” for the world’s democracies. The US officials had also termed India as a major unavoidable player in the summit while omitting China and Russia from the list of invitees.

China attacks US over Democracy Summit

The Chinese foreign ministry, which had attacked the summit in the past weeks, issued a lengthy statement accusing the US of causing divisions in the name of democracy. “Stoking division and confrontation in the name of democracy is to backpedal in history, and will bring nothing but turmoil and disaster to the world,” the statement said. “Democracy has become a weapon of mass destruction used by the United States to interfere in other countries affairs,” the statement said, asserting that the US 'Summit for Democracy' has "drawn the ideological line and turned democracy into a tool and a weapon," it added.

Beijing was earlier infuriated as the self-governing island Taiwan was handed an invitation. China called it a blatant violation of the 'One China' policy that considers Taipei as an integral part of the Chinese mainland. Following this, Beijing has now once again attacked the US over the summit claiming the Biden government uses democracy as a weapon against them.

US President hails the democracy summit

US President Joe Biden called the two-day virtual gathering a success and said that it demonstrated that the democratic world is everywhere. “A final message I want to impart as we close out this Summit for Democracy is that we know how hard the work is going to be ahead of us. But we also know we are up to the challenge,” Biden said, wrapping up the summit.

“We’re committed to working with all who share those values, to shape the rules of the road that are going to govern our progress in the 21st century, including on issues of cybersecurity and emerging technologies so that future generations continue to reap the benefits of liberty and democracy, as we have,” Biden added. Meanwhile, international reports also claim that Pakistan had skipped the event after a late-night phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on December 4.

(Image: AP)