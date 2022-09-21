China Slams US For Violating Its Own Policy After Biden Reiterates Pledge To Defend Taiwan

In a volatile response against US president Joe Biden's threats that he would send the US military to Taiwan should PRC attempt to "take it by force," China on Tuesday asserted that Washington "severely violates" its own policy. Beijing reminded that the US had cut the formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 honouring the One China policy, but now emboldens the anti-China democratic forces on the island, an integral and inalienable part of China.

Reacting angrily at Biden's 60-minute interview with the American broadcaster CBS where he made such remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing, "The US remarks ... severely violate the important commitment the US made not to support Taiwan independence, and send a seriously erroneous signal to Taiwanese separatist independence forces."

"We are willing to make the biggest sincere efforts to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification," Mao stressed. "At the same time, we will never tolerate any activities aimed at splitting the country, and reserve the choice to take all necessary measures," she reminded.

In the excerpts from the "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday night, Biden was asked by correspondent Scott Pelley whether he would dispatch the US troops to defend Taiwan should a Ukraine-like scenario repeat in Asia. The president of the United States replied "yes," if it were "an unprecedented attack." Although, Biden quickly added that Taiwan makes its "own judgments" about independence and categorically stressed that Washington was in no way "encouraging ... their being independent." "That's their decision," said Biden.

Biden approved $1 billion arms package to Taiwan; China warns serious consequences

When pressed further by Pelley, Biden reiterated that he would get the US military involved in an event that China invaded Taiwan encouraged by the act of its ally Russia. "So unlike Ukraine, to be clear, sir," Pelley said, "US forces, US men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion?" "Yes," Biden said. The US president's threats supersede the sale of a controversial arms package to Taiwan worth more than $1 billion in early September. It included 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, aimed at significantly increasing the American defence support for the island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had then told reporters in Beijing that China “lodged serious complaints” with Washington over its recent approval of an arms package to Taiwan.