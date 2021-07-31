China Wants Extradition Of Dissident Advocate Arrested In US, Issues Interpol's Red Notice

Advocates are asking the US administration to release a detained Chinese democracy advocate who could be deported to his homeland to face what they say are false charges. According to the Associated Press, the Chinese resident was detained last month and has been held at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention Centre since then. While the US and China lack an extradition treaty, Beijing has put forward Interpol’s ‘red notice’, a rare system that authorizes a member state to demand the arrest and deportation of fugitives living abroad.

Why was the man detained?

According to ICE, the man was arrested because he overstayed his visa in the US. Beijing, on the other hand, has accused him of conspiring to make illegal profits in the mining business and recruit former prisoners to target a supposed “enemy”. However, the man has denied charges arguing that he is being framed for crimes that others have committed. Meanwhile, the man’s advocates argued against Beijing’s extradition request stressing that it was a part of the Chinese Communist Party targeting dissidents.

“There are countries that abuse the Interpol red notice system, especially including China," said John Sandweg, one of the man's attorneys. Sandweg, a former acting director of ICE, said the agency risked being manipulated by red notices and becoming "a tool to continue the persecution of law-abiding activists and dissidents.”

Was he detained because of Red Notice?

ICE has not yet clarified if the man was arrested because of China’s “Red Notice” or if it would affect the case. It said that “in some instances, the interest of another law enforcement agency” in the U.S. or abroad “may inform the analysis” of whether someone is deported or released.

It is imperative to note that Beijing has imposed punitive laws and measures, both in Hong Kong and Taiwan, to suppress dissidence. In addendum, the country has been accused of aggressively pursuing the repatriation of people it considers opponents of Communist Party leadership, including people living in the United States in what US authorities have called an “extralegal campaigns” to harass and target Chinese living abroad.

