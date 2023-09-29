Amidst the urgency of averting a United States government shutdown, Washington has turned its attention to the intensifying influence of China on domestic policies, marking it as the "threat of our lifetime." The week saw a series of congressional hearings and discussions on China's bid to shape US policy.

The US State Department's Global Engagement Centre (GEC) took centre stage with the release of a special report titled "How the People’s Republic of China seeks to reshape the global information environment." This 38-page document specifically accused ByteDance, the Chinese-owned parent company of TikTok, of blocking critics of Beijing and mobilising automated bot networks to suppress dissenting views, reported the SCMP.

"China's influence operations inflict damage on America's reputation overseas, and we need to address it strategically," remarked a GEC representative during discussions.

US national security concerns

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence delved into national security concerns arising from China's dominance in the critical minerals sector. The focus of the congressional hearing included discussions on Beijing's influence operations and allegations of transnational repression. The urgent need to update the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) was addressed during the session.

"We are at a critical juncture, and the dominance of China in critical sectors poses a serious threat to our national security," stated a committee member.

Amid the heightened scrutiny, lawmakers in Washington are contemplating new legislation targeting individuals involved in intimidating members of America's Chinese community or those critical of Beijing. The issue of unregistered Chinese police outposts in the US took center stage during the hearings, emphasising concerns raised by recent arrests related to secret police stations in New York City.

"We must strengthen our laws to counter any attempts to intimidate or harass members of our communities," stressed a legislator during the discussions.

Alan Kohler, formerly with the FBI’s counter-intelligence division, told the committee that China-related investigations now make up about half of all counter-intelligence work, accounting for “well over 2,000 active investigations, which is equal to the threat from all other countries combined”.

“The Chinese government has found subnational level influence to be a successful tool in their effort to manipulate the environment to their advantage,” said Kohler, now president of Pamir Consulting, a private firm counselling companies investing in China.

“Subnational leaders are often more focused on things such as job creation, capital, investment and cultural exchanges, and less attuned to the methods of Chinese political influence operations,” he added.

The GEC's report shed light on China's extensive influence operations overseas, revealing that the Chinese government maintains 333 diplomatic and official media accounts with a collective following of nearly 65 million. The report detailed how networks of bots amplify diplomats' posts, emphasizing China's strategic approach to shaping global narratives.