US Sees China As 'pacing Challenge' Due To Its Capabilities & Aggressive Foreign Policies

The United States has expressed concerns over China’s increasing capabilities following reports of Beijing testing a hypersonic weapon system. Citing China’s growth and its recent test of a hypersonic weapon system, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley said that this is why Washington views Beijing as a pacing challenge. The US Department of Defence or Pentagon said on Wednesday, 27 October that Milley along with other officials saw the hypersonic test by China as a “very significant event.”

Additionally, Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby underscored that China’s development of a wide range of systems and capabilities paired with the nation’s aggressive foreign and economic policies have made it evident why US Secretary of defence Lloyd J Austin III sees Beijing as Washington’s pacing challenge. As per the official release by the DOD, Kirby has also noted that China’s capabilities "do very little help decrease tensions in the region and beyond".

Pentagon has stated that the hypersonic test is just “one part of a suite of security issues with respect to China.” Kirby has revealed that the Pentagon officials are concerned about the direction in which developments are taking place in the Indo-Pacific region. He said that the suit "taken together [is a] reason for concern and [is] being used to inform the operational concepts that we want to be able to employ".

Pentagon Press Secretary added, "They're informing the budget. They're informing the programs and the priorities of the department. They're going to inform … our training and exercise regimen." Similarly, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General has also noted that China is rapidly expanding “in all domains of warfare” including land, sea, air, cyber and space. Amid already soaring US-China tensions, Milley said, “They have gone from a peasant army that was very, very large in 1979 to a very capable military that covers all domains, and has global ambitions. China is very significant on our horizon.”

Report stating China’s hypersonic weapons test

The Financial Times (FT) had reported on Saturday, 16 October that China launched a nuclear-capable missile in August that travelled across the Earth at low orbit before narrowly missing its target. Citing multiple sources, FT claimed that the hypersonic missile was carried by a Long March rocket. It also added that Beijing’s test of the missile circling the Earth was kept a secret.

However, China has dismissed the media report by calling it "inaccurate". Beijing, as per The Guardian, has also stated that the exercise was a test of reusable technology that could further reduce the cost of launching the spacecraft.

Responding to the FT report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told the reporters at a regular press briefing, “According to my understanding, this test is a routine spacecraft test, used to test a reusable spacecraft technology...This could provide a convenient and cheap way for humans to use space for peaceful purposes.”

