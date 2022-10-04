China’s Invasion Of Taiwan 'won’t Be A Strategic Surprise', Says Ex-CIA Analyst

China's invasion of self-administered island Taiwan would not be a "strategic surprise" as the mobilisation efforts will be noticed by the United States months in advance, former CIA analyst John Culver reportedly said on Monday.

According to reports, the former CIA analyst stated that the US Intelligence has not seen a concerted Chinese military buildup like it did in the case of the Russian invasion. If Beijing plans to organise a Ukraine-style offensive in Taiwan, then it has yet to begin the necessary preparations, Culver who served CIA as the top intelligence officer for East Asia between 2015 to 2018 said, according to Newsweek.

Taiwanese invasion 'would not be subtle': Former CIA analyst

The ex-CIA analyst's remarks come just days after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a televised interview that he does not see an imminent threat of an invasion of Taiwan yet. Culver echoed Austin's stance, saying that if war is Beijing's plan [like Russia] there must be cues in advance such as a military buildup.

"For one, it almost certainly would not be subtle," Culver, now a senior researcher with the Global China Hub stated in an analysis for Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

The former CIA analyst iterated that there would be several indicators of alleged Chinese invasion, such as a boost in missile production and preparation by the People's Republic of China's government to bypass prospects of Western sanctions. People's Liberation Army (PLA) will also likely halt the military training approximately three to six months prior and would be mostly restricted to garrisons.

"PLA would also halt most regular training and perform maintenance on virtually all major equipment," Culver wrote, adding that the leaves for the Chinese servicemembers would be cancelled.

US President Biden, in a 60 Minutes interview asserted that the US military will be involved in defending Taiwan if China launches an "unprecedented attack" on the island nation. Biden was asked if US forces would defend Taiwan if China, which considers it an inalienable part under One China, attempt to take the breakaway territory by force. "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack," Biden replied. He was then asked if the US troops will get involved in the conflict. "Yes," Biden told his interviewer.

