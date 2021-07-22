China's Opposition To COVID-origin Probe 'irresponsible': Joe Biden's White House

The White House on Thursday slammed China for opposing investigation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in the lives of billions around the world since its inception in December 2019.

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had asked China to be more open about the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the Vice President of China's National Health Commission, Zeng Yixin, objected to the origin tracing and called it unacceptable.

Reacting to Beijing's opposition to probe into Coronavirus origins, the Joe Biden administration has called the country "irresponsible" towards fighting the pandemic.

China's rejection of the WHO's proposal indicated a stumbling block in the painstaking global effort to determine the origin of COVID-19. The virus has taken the lives of four million people worldwide.

Zeng Yixin says 'impossible for China to accept the proposal'

China's Zeng, however, said that he was quite shocked by WHO's proposal, adding that several aspects of it did not respect common sense and violated science. Zeng noted that members of the WHO-led team had visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year as a part of their first visit to China. The report already concluded that it was doubtful that the virus leaked from there. He reiterated that the possibility of a lab introducing the virus was “extremely unlikely."

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in December 2019 before spreading across the globe. While some experts believe that the virus jumped to humans from animals, others support the lab leak theory citing the genetic combination of the pathogen may have caused the pandemic.

China calls on WHO to expand the probe to other nations

After the WHO proposed the second phase of COVID-19 origin in May, the US President Joe Biden had ordered aides to find answers to questions over the origin saying that the American intelligence agencies were pursuing the contested theories potentially including the possibility of a leak from Chinese laboratory. However, in a news conference, Zeng along with other Chinese experts have called on the UN health agency to expand the origin-tracing efforts beyond China onto other nations.

"We believe a lab leak is extremely unlikely and it is not necessary to invest more energy and efforts in this regard," said Liang Wannian, the Chinese team leader on the WHO joint expert team. However, Liang also added that the coronavirus lab leak theory could not be entirely dismissed. He suggested that if the evidence warranted, other nations are free to look into the possibility of the virus being leaked from their labs.