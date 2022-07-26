China's Response To Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Unlikely To Become An Armed Conflict: Experts

The already sour US-China ties are on the verge of further deterioration over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, but experts have suggested that even though Beijing’s response to the visit will be “unprecedented”, it is unlikely to develop into a military conflict. Washington was reportedly concerned after last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned the US to take “resolute and forceful measures” if Pelosi’s trip takes place.

Ever since China’s warning on Tuesday, remarks made by US officials have indicated a sense of caution. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden told the reporters that the military thinks Pelosi’s trip to Taipei is “not a good idea right now”. On the following day, US House Speaker refused to discuss her travel plans with the media but reiterated the need to showcase strong support for Taiwan.

"I think what the President was saying is that maybe the military was afraid of my plane getting shot down or something like that. I don't know exactly," Pelosi said.

While Beijing has not mentioned what “forceful measures” it would take against Washington, Chinese experts have said that the mainland’s reaction could involve a military component. CNN quoted an international relations professor at China's Renmin University, Shi Yinhong as saying, “China will respond with unprecedented countermeasures -- the strongest it has ever taken since the Taiwan Strait crises” of the 1950s after the founding of Communist China.

"If Pelosi goes ahead with her visit, the United States will certainly prepare to respond militarily to a possible Chinese military response," said Shi. "The situation between China and the US will be very tense."

Why do experts think China’s measures will be ‘calculated’?

Pelosi’s potential trip to the self-ruled democratic island is looming at a specifically sensitive time for China, reported the media outlet. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is celebrating its founding anniversary on August 1 and Chinese President Xi Jinping is also seeking a third time at the Communist Party’s 20th Congress.

As per the report, while the politically sensitive timing could mean a stronger response from Beijing, it could also mean that the leaders would want to ensure stability in the country. Weighing in on the timing of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, Drew Thompson from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore has said, “Honestly, this isn't a good time for Xi Jinping to provoke a military conflict right before the 20th party congress.”

“It's in Xi Jinping's interest to manage this rationally and not instigate a crisis on top of all the other crises he has to deal with”, he added, according to the media report, while citing China’s economy and other crisis.

"So I think whatever they do, it will be measured, it will be calculated. They'll certainly attempt to put more pressure on Taiwan, but I think they'll stop well short of anything that's particularly risky, or that could create conditions that they can't control," he said.

Image: AP