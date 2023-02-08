China's Spy Balloon A Part Of Larger Surveillance Operation, Claim US Intel Officials

Multiple US intelligence officials have disclosed that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon is part of a larger surveillance program run by the Chinese military. The program is believed to be operated in part from the province of Hainan and has conducted missions on at least five continents, including within US airspace, as per a report from CNN. Although the exact size of the fleet of balloons is not known, there have been several different variations sighted. CNN reached out to the Chinese Embassy in Washington but they did not respond.

Meanwhile, at an FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, a team of engineers is closely examining the remains of a balloon that was recovered to learn more about its surveillance capabilities. The officials want to understand the type of data the balloon was able to gather, its connection to satellites, and if there are any weaknesses that can be exploited. Additionally, they will be checking the balloon's digital signatures to find a better way to track such balloons in the future.

Was the balloon transmitting data in real time?

The U.S. military is currently facing a gap in domain awareness, which allowed previous balloons to enter U.S. airspace unnoticed. The analysis of the balloon's payload will determine if it was transmitting data to the Chinese military in real-time or if the data was stored for later analysis. China claims that the balloon was a weather balloon that went off course, but expressed regret about the incident. It isn't clear why a weather balloon belonging to China will drift away all the way to Montana, which houses US' inter-continental ballistic missiles. In recent years, Chinese spy balloons have been reportedly spotted in India, Japan and Philippines as well.

China's MSS

The Ministry of State Security (MSS) is China's primary intelligence and security agency. It was established in 1983 and is responsible for counterintelligence, foreign intelligence, and political security. The MSS is often referred to as China's counterpart to the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The MSS is tasked with protecting China's national security interests, including gathering intelligence, preventing espionage and sabotage, and protecting against political dissent and threats to the Communist Party of China's rule. The agency operates both domestically and abroad, and has been linked to a number of high-profile cyber espionage cases and attempts to steal sensitive technology and information from foreign countries. It is quite likely that the MSS was behind these spy balloons.