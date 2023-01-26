Chinese Engineer Sentenced To 8-yr In Prison Over Attempts To Steal Aviation Trade Secrets

A Chinese engineer, Ji Chaoqun, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for spying in the United States. The case is related to China's efforts to acquire aviation trade secrets, as per a report from BBC news. According to the US Department of Justice, Ji had been identifying scientists and engineers for potential recruitment and had lied to recruiters when enlisting in the US Army Reserves. The US authorities state that Ji was working under the direction of a key Chinese state intelligence unit. He was convicted last September for acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the US attorney-general and for making false statements to the US Army.

Ji Chaoqun arrived in the United States on a student visa about a decade ago. He was charged with providing information to the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security (JSSD) regarding eight people for potential recruitment. These individuals were naturalized US citizens of Chinese or Taiwanese origin, some of whom worked as US defense contractors. In 2016, Ji also joined the US Army Reserves through a program that recruited foreign nationals with skills important to national interest. He was found to have lied in his application and during an interview by stating that he hadn't had any contact with a foreign government in the last seven years, according to US officials.

The Chinese engineer was arrested in 2018

Ji Chaoqun was arrested in September 2018 after meeting with an undercover US law enforcement agent posing as a representative of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS). During these meetings, Ji had shared that with his military identification, he could visit and take photographs of aircraft carriers. He also discussed plans to obtain US citizenship and security clearance in order to seek a job at the CIA, FBI, or NASA with the intention of performing cybersecurity work to gain access to all their databases, including ones that contain scientific research, according to US officials. The US authorities claim that Ji received his instructions from Xu Yanjun, a senior MSS official who is the first Chinese intelligence officer to be extradited to the US for trial.

Xu Yanjun has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. His crime? Attempting to steal trade secrets from US aviation and aerospace companies, including General Electric. Furthermore, Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee of General Electric, was handed out a two-year sentence in the US for providing confidential information that belonged to General Electric to the Chinese government. FBI Director Christopher Wray, who is responsible for counterintelligence in the US, has said that China's goal is to "ransack" the intellectual property of Western companies in order to accelerate its industrial development and dominate key industries. China has denied these allegations and stated that Wray has a "Cold War mentality" and is "smearing China".

A quick glance at China's intelligence agency

Many people have heard about America's CIA and UK's MI6, but few have heard about China's MSS. The Ministry of State Security (MSS) is the primary intelligence and security agency of the People's Republic of China (PRC). It was established in 1983 to replace the former Ministry of Public Security (MPS) as the main intelligence and security agency of the PRC. The MSS is responsible for counterintelligence, foreign intelligence, and political security. It also has jurisdiction over the protection of state secrets and the security of senior leaders. It is accountable to the State Council, China's Cabinet and is headed by a minister who is a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The MSS is organized into several departments and bureaus, including the First Bureau (counterintelligence), Second Bureau (foreign intelligence), Third Bureau (technical intelligence), Fourth Bureau (protection of state secrets), Fifth Bureau (economic security), and Sixth Bureau (political security). Each bureau is responsible for specific functions and is led by a director with the rank of Minister. The Counter-Espionage Department is responsible for identifying and preventing foreign espionage against China. This includes investigating and arresting individuals suspected of espionage, as well as implementing counter-espionage measures to protect sensitive information and facilities.

The Foreign Intelligence Department is responsible for collecting foreign intelligence, including political, economic, and military information. This information is used to inform decision-making within the Chinese government and Communist Party. The Domestic Security Department is responsible for maintaining political stability, preventing and suppressing political dissent, and protecting the leadership of the Communist Party. This includes identifying and monitoring potential threats to the state and its interests, as well as implementing measures to prevent these threats from materializing.

The main goal of the MSS is to protect the security of the PRC and the Communist Party of China (CPC) by collecting and analyzing information about foreign governments, organizations, and individuals that may pose a threat to the PRC. The MSS also works to prevent espionage and sabotage by foreign intelligence services, and to protect state secrets and the security of senior leaders. The MSS employs a wide range of techniques to achieve its goals, including human intelligence (HUMINT), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and open-source intelligence (OSINT) gathering. The MSS also employs covert operations, including the use of agents and front companies, to infiltrate foreign organizations and governments.