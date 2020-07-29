Chinese Foreign Ministry Releases 'true & False' Versions Of US Closing Houston Consulate

Amid soaring tensions between the United States and China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has unveiled a series of its 'true and false' versions over the American government’s “unilateral provocation” of closing one of the six Chinese missions in Houston last week. Calling it a “reality check” of US President Donald Trump’s government asking China to close Houston consulate, Beijing also said that the move was a ‘gross violation’ of international law and basic norms of international relations by Washington.

While US senior official claimed earlier that the “Houston consulate was also implicated in an investigation of grant fraud at a Texas research institution” along with its officials, China accused the former of “fabricating pretexts and spreading lies” about its “egregious decision”. The US government official had announced in a press briefing that even though consulates are base of operations for the foreign governments in the US, some can be used for exploitation and ‘espionage activities’. But China believes that the US had ‘no factual base’ of its move and has remained unsuccessful in presenting “one single piece of solid evidence”.

Read - Australia Says No Intention Of Damaging Ties With China, Cites Disagreements With US

Read - US Commander Affirms US Support For Japan On China Dispute

China’s Houston Consulate was ‘promoting friendship’

Specifically taking down each and every allegation made by the US, China said that the claim made by Washington that Houston Consulate was engaged in illegal spying activities is “false”. Instead, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that the Asian superpower follows the “principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs” and one of the six commission targetted by the American government was used by China to ‘promote friendship’.

Read - India And China Armies Have Disengaged At Most Locations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Reveals

China has argued that US’ saying the closure of the building is for the ‘protection of Americans’ is “false” and the “true” version according to the foreign ministry is that it was American government’s attempt to “deflect the people’s attention from US administration’s poor handling of COVID-19”.

Right after the decision was announced by the US government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said the order to close the consulate “violates international law and basic norms governing international relations,” and “seriously undermines China-U.S. relations.” He told the reporters that “this is breaking the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people”. In retaliation, China shut down US consulate in Chengdu.

Read - Navy Significantly Expands Deployment In Indian Ocean Following Border Row With China: Sources

Read - US The 'world's Number One Quitter; Always Seeks Selfish Gain': China Levels Grave Charge