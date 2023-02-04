Chinese Surveillance Balloon To Remain Over US Skies For Few Days, Informs Pentagon

The Pentagon on Friday said that the suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon is expected to be over the US for a few days and that they will continue to monitor it.

Responding to a media query at a press briefing on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said, "So as I mentioned, we’ll continue to monitor it. Right now, we assess that it’ll probably be over the United States for a few days, but we’ll continue to monitor — review our options and keep you updated as we can."

Earlier, the Pentagon spokesperson also reacted to China's statement about the suspected balloon wherein the latter said that the balloon is a "civilian airship". Ryder said that the presence of the balloon over the US had violated the country's airspace and international law.

"We are very aware of the PRC statement but however, but the fact is we know it is a surveillance balloon. We know that the balloon has violated US airspace and international law — which is unacceptable. And we’ve conveyed this directly to the PRC on multiple levels," the Pentagon spokesperson said in a press briefing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones China visit

The discovery of the balloon has put a further strain on US-China relations during heightened tensions. After discovering a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China.

Confirming the same, Blinken said, "In light of China's unacceptable action, I am postponing my planned travel this weekend to China... The presence of the Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law."

On Friday, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed that US President Joe Biden was briefed about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the US.

"The President was briefed on this on Tuesday. He has continued to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team. I just want to reiterate what the Pentagon said earlier today, my counterpart. We’ve detected and are tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now, as you all know. It does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," she said in a press briefing.