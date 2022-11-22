Chocolate & Chip: How 2 Turkeys Made Their Way To The White House For Pardon Tradition

Keeping up with the age-old tradition, US President Joe Biden pardoned the two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip. The event took place on Monday, a day after Joe Biden’s birthday. The turkeys -- Chocolate and Chip -- were saved from becoming part of a Thanksgiving meal due to what has become a tradition that the US president conducts every year.

The tradition was cemented under President George H.W. Bush, but according to the White House Historical Association traces of the tradition can be found back to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Calling it a “special time in the greatest nation on Earth,” President Joe Biden said, “Based on their temperament and commitment to be productive members of society, I hereby pardon National Thanksgiving Turkey, Chocolate and his alternate Chip.”

Today, based on their temperament and commitment to be productive members of society, I hereby pardon this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey – Chocolate.



And should he be unable to uphold his duties I also hereby pardon his alternate, Chip. pic.twitter.com/LpXaK0OgZz — President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022

Chocolate and Chip: A look at their journey to WH

The National Turkey Federation which was responsible for Chocolate and Chip shared turkey’s entire journey on Twitter. On Saturday, The National Turkey Federation announced that the two turkeys are all set to head to Washington D.C. The federation shared a picture where turkeys can be seen “striking a pose” for the camera.

The Federation shared a picture of Chocolate and Chip as they geared up for the road trip to Washington. The dynamic duo then made a pit stop on the way to D.C. The Federation claimed that “MoonPies” was requested by the crew, although it is unclear whether it was the driver or the turkeys who munched on them.

The turkeys made another pitstop in Virginia and on November 20. They arrived at The Willard Hotel in D.C. According to the National Turkey Federation, the turkeys got a full red carpet treatment before they were tucked in for the night. NTF shared that the stars of the event Chocolate and Chip weigh 46 and 47 lbs respectively along with some other quirky facts about the two.

The turkeys, who were freed by US President Joe Biden On Monday, are ready to head to NC State University, where they will enjoy their retirement at the World-ranked agriculture centre.