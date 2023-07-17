Chris Christie Claims Trump 'directly' Told Him He Lost 2020 Elections But Won't Concede

Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Sunday took a swipe at the former US President Donald Trump, saying that the latter knew he was losing the 2020 presidential election but hurled baseless narratives that the polls were rigged, the election was stolen and that the results were biased. Christie is running against Trump for the Republican nomination in the 2024 US Presidential elections. During an interview with American broadcaster ABC News on 16 July the former NJ governor claimed that Trump had told him “directly” that he had lost in 2020 elections but would not publicly concede.

“He [Trump] doesn’t believe he’s won. He was concerned before the election he was losing. And I know that because he said it to me directly,” Christie said on ABC’s This Week. “He knows he didn’t win, but his ego, George, won’t permit him to believe that he’s the only person in America outside the state of Delaware to ever have lost to Joe Biden. So his ego is running that,” he added.

Earlier, the former New Jersey governor had taken a dig at Trump using the labels “angry” and “vengeful” while speaking during the CNN town hall. Christie was making his Conservative case in the 2024 Republican presidential primary when he warned the Americans against electing former US President Trump to the White House again. Labelling Trump as “self-consumed” and “self-serving," Christie told spectators, “Whether you like Donald Trump or you don’t like Donald Trump …this conduct is inexcusable, for someone who wants to be President of the United States.” He was referring to Trump's indictment on 37 federal felony counts including violations of the espionage act, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The US Presidential hopeful also mocked ex-US Commander in Chief, Trump's voice, adding that his life mission was to “take out” the former leader. NJ governor, in an awkward comparison, likened Trump to Voldemort. “I am going to be very clear — I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump. But here’s why: I want to win, and I don’t want him to win,” Christie declared during the address.