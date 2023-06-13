Chris Christie Slams Donald Trump As He Makes Case For His 2024 Candidacy

Why you're reading this: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Monday took a dig at former US President Donald Trump hurling labels such as “angry” and “vengeful” for ex-US President during the CNN town hall. Christie was making his Conservative case in the 2024 Republican presidential primary during the 90 minutes, as he warned the Americans against putting Trump in the White House again.

3 things you need to know

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his candidacy for the 2024 race for the White House and claims to be the only 'genuine' frontrunner against Donald Trump. He had, in the past, said that the de facto Republican leader was “afraid” of serious opponents and decapitators [like him].

Christie filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and has planned an official announcement about his presidential bid in Manchester, New Hampshire.

60-year-old Newark native had been the key advisor to Trump and was sixth in New Hampshire seven years ago. He had endorsed the former Republican leader before having a fallout over Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 elections that sealed victory for sitting Democrat leader Joe Biden.

What exactly Chris Christie said about Trump?

Former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie has slammed the former US President Donald Trump as “self-consumed” and “self-serving”. Talking about Trump's indictment on 37 federal felony counts including violations of the espionage act, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, Christie said, “Whether you like Donald Trump or you don’t like Donald Trump …this conduct is inexcusable, for someone who wants to be President of the United States.” He also made fun of Donald Trump's voice, adding that his mission is to “take out” the former leader. NJ governor, in a further swipe, likened Trump to Voldemort. “I am going to be very clear — I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump. But here’s why: I want to win, and I don’t want him to win,” Christie said, according to Politico.

“There is one lane to the Republican nomination and he’s in front of it. And if you want to win, you better go right through him because let me guarantee something from knowing him for 22 years. He’s going to try to go through Ron [DeSantis] and Nikki [Haley] and Tim [Scott] and anyone else who stands in his way," he added. New Jersey Governor, who had previously said that he wasn't a “paid assassin" to run for the presidency, accused Trump of “vanity run amok” addressing his live audience. If Trump wins, he would spend those four years focused on “settling scores” with his political enemies, the governor noted, according to CNN. “He [Trump] has shown himself, particularly in his post-presidency,” Christie said, “to be completely self-centred, completely self-consumed and doesn’t give a damn about the American people, in my point of view," ex-New Jersey governor said.

The latter called Trump a “loser” and a “child”, for refusing election defeat in 2020. “It’s a child’s reaction,” Christie said, according to CNN. “I beg you to think about this. Don’t allow the showmanship to obscure the facts. The facts are, he lost to Joe Biden. And he lost to Joe Biden, in my opinion, because he lost independent voters," he added. Christie asked voters to “think twice about the imitators, too”. “I’m not imitating anybody,” he said. “This is an original, everybody," he noted.

"That is a child," he said. "That's a child's reaction, everybody. Every parent out there recognizes it, knows it."

What are the key takeaways from the town hall address?

During the Town Hall address, Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke about the new federal abortion restrictions. On reversal of Roe v. Wade, the governor noted that the issue should be left to states to decide. “We’re not at a consensus point,” he said at the CNN Town Hall. On comparison of the abortion rights granted in his home state of New Jersey, a blue state that does not restrict abortion access, and Oklahoma, a deep-red state that banned abortion, Christie said it should be up to state administrations to make that decision. He did not refuse to condemn the state-level efforts to restrict abortion rights.

Ex-New Jersey governor backed US support for Ukraine’s military in its conflict with Russia, saying it is a proxy war against China as Beijing has been buying Russian oil and providing Iran with drones. He noted US involvement in Ukraine is unpleasant, “the alternative is for the Chinese to take over, the Russians, the Iranians and the North Koreans – a bad foursome”.