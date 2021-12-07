Chris Cuomo To Sue CNN For $18 Mn & Demand Hefty Compensation From Channel: Reports

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who was recently fired by the media outlet for helping his brother in a sexual harassment case demanded $18 million from the channel, reported Sputnik citing sources of New York Post. According to the NYP sources, the famous anchor had signed a four-year work contract with the American broadcast last year. As per the contract, he was reportedly paid $6 million annually. It implies he owed around $18 million. Apart from demanding $18 million, the 51-year-old journalist plan to seek hefty compensation from CNN. On the other hand, another source in the channel told NYP that CNN has no intention to pay a single penny to the anchor.

"The channel has no intention of paying Chris Cuomo a penny". If he gets a settlement, there would be an uproar", Sputnik quoted the NYP source as saying.

According to another insider placed at the top position in the channel said CNN always maintains a high "morality clause" in their contract and clearly mentioned a clause of "immediate firing" of the employee if he/she indulge in any kind of illegal activities.

"CNN has a standard morality condition in their agreement that states if the worker does anything of disgrace, they can be immediately fired," Sputnik quoted the top official on the condition of anonymity. Earlier in a statement released by CNN on Sunday, it said that the judgment was taken after new information had surfaced over the length of Chris Cuomo’s engagement in his older brother’s protection.

'I place the family at top position and job at the second'

The US media outlet also said that a “respected law firm” had been hired to investigate Chris’ efforts to help his politician brother fight allegations of sexual harassment. Notably, his elder brother and the then-governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was caught on camera while doing inappropriate behaviour with women. On several occasions, he was seen kissing and groping them against their will. According to media reports, when the news broke out earlier this year, CNN asked the anchor to cover the story, he "categorically" denied it citing "conflict of interest". When the media asked about his denial of duty, CNN anchor said he always placed the family at the top position and job on the second.

IMAGE: AP