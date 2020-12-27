Christmas Day Travellers Increase In America Amid COVID-19

On Christmas Day, the United States Transportation Security Administration recorded a total number of 616,469 people at airport security checkpoints across the US. As per the reports, this is just 23 per cent of the number of travellers who flew the same day, one year ago. Also, on Christmas eve 846,520 people passed through TSA checkpoints.

(Image Credits: Tsa.gov)

Current situation in US

This comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged citizens to stay home to curb the spread of the virus. According to the reports by CTV, Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager said that the people need to try to bend the curve. With this, he urged people to stop this exponential increase and stay at home. He also urged citizens to avoid travel and wash their hands, wear a mask and maintain distance.

Recently, the US made it mandatory for all travellers arriving in the country from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding flights. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced that passengers arriving from the UK must test negative no more than 72 hours before departure to the United States. This comes after the health officials in the UK recently announced the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the country.

The CDC has said that the airline must confirm the negative test of passengers boarding their flights from the UK. The airlines have also been asked to deny boarding to passengers who do not provide negative test results prior to departure. The orders will become effective from December 28.

This comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public about the new COVID-19 strain on December 2 and imposed a harsher lockdown to contain the spread on Saturday. The new strain was first detected by scientists who were studying the increase in cases in the country. Several countries have taken cognisance of the matter and have temporarily suspended flights to and from the UK. The new strain has also been identified in countries including South Africa, Australia, the Netherlands.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)