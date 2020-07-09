Church Officials Threaten To Call Cops On Black Woman Sitting On ‘their’ Lawn

A video of a group of Christian church members removing a black woman from ‘their’ grass and hanging a ‘no trespassing’ sign in front of her has taken over the internet. Alex Marshall-Brown, who is a stunt woman and voice actor in Los Angeles, documented her North Hollywood encounter with the churchgoers who allegedly accused her of posing threat to children.

Alex was working on her laptop and minding her own business when a couple of churchgoers came out with a ‘no trespassing’ sign just for her. When Alex questioned the members of the St. Paul’s First Lutheran Church, the men said they don’t want strangers on their property and they were just doing their jobs and protecting the church. While one of the members of the church told her ‘all lives matter’, another accused her of ‘an agenda’. They also revealed they had called the cops in an attempt to have her moved.

While taking to Facebook, Alex said that she even pointed out that she is not threatening anyone and that escalating the situation by calling the police wasn’t necessary. She even called it ‘ironic’ that a church, out of all the places, was being unwelcoming.

Church apologises for members’ action

While the video has now been shared on several social media platforms, the church has since apologised for its members’ action. The St, Paul’s First Lutheran Church on July 8 said that the volunteers involved in the incident have ‘voluntarily offered to step down’ from their positions at the church. In a long Facebook post, the church said that the incident was not handled in a way representative of the church or the school.

Santiago Botero, acting principal at St. Paul’s school, also said that he was ‘personally offended’ by what he saw in the video. Botero apologised on behalf of the church and added that the authorities will be ‘more mindful’ of how they are training their members.

Botero said, “The disrespect demonstrated by the individuals does not represent the attitude of St. Paul’s First. I was out of town at the time of the incident, but I believe it could’ve and should’ve been handled more respectfully”.

He also added, “ I will try to contact Alex and she would ever like to speak to me personally about what she experienced at St. Paul’s First, I would invite the opportunity to meet with her”.

