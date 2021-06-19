Churchill's Oil Painting, Which Hung At Christina Super Yacht, Up For Sale In New York

A piece of artwork created by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and an icon on the world’s first ‘super yacht’ is all set to go under the hammer next week. Titled ‘The Moat, Breccles’, the painting will be auctioned on June 23 by a New York-based auction house Phillips. The landscape painted in oil and signed by Churchill himself is expected to fetch between $1.5 million and $2 million by the auction house. Even if it does not shatter records, the serene landscape which the statesman mentioned in December 1921 essay “Painting as a Pastime” could appeal to both history and celebrity buffs.

Image: Phillips

"Become a part of history, as this rare painting from Winston Churchill joins our New York 20th Century & Contemporary Art auction. This work joins us from the Onassis Family Collection after being formerly held on Aristotle Onassis' superyacht, the Christina," Phillips said in a statement describing the painting.

Gifted to Onassis

The painting was gifted by the wartime leader to his friend Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis, who hung it behind the bar- the centre stage-of his superyacht “Christina”. The canvas painting hung in the saloon of the Christina, alongside works by El Greco, Paul Gauguin, Camille Pissarro, and Johannes Vermeer. The 1921 painting sparkled in its full glory at the opulent yacht, which was frequented by eminent personalities including Elizabeth Taylor, John F. Kennedy, Richard Burton, Grace Kelly, J. Paul Getty, Eva Peron and others. However, following Onassis’ death in 1975, the yacht was sold and ‘The Moat, Breccles’ was pushed back into storage until recently, when the new owners decided to sell the famous artwork.

"Listed as “missing” in David Coombs’ most recent comprehensive publication on the paintings of Sir Winston Churchill, The Moat, Breccles is an extraordinary emblem of the celebrated friendship between the elder statesman and Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. Painted in the summer of 1921, The Moat, Breccles was held with Churchill over the subsequent four decades until he chose to gift the work to Onassis in the early 1960s as a mark of the intimate friendship they developed over eight cruises on Onassis’ superyacht between 1958 and 1963," the auction house described.

Image: Phillips Auction House/AP