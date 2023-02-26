CIA Chief Claims 'no Evidence' Iran Has Decided Resumption Of Nuclear Weapon Program

Tehran may not have resumed its ambitious nuclear weapon program, which the United States had figured was suspended by the Iranian Islamic Republic regime back in 2003, US Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] chief William Burns said on Saturday. CIA chief's remark came in the backdrop of the comments made by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, that Tehran has started enriching the uranium to 84%, way above the 60% levels.

'We don't believe that..' CIA

The Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Rafael Mariano Grossi, had also claimed that Iran's nuclear enrichment program reached up to 60%, capable of building at least one nuclear weapon. “One thing is true: They [Iran] have amassed enough nuclear material for several nuclear weapons, not one at this point,” Grossi said addressing a conference. Foreign actors, including the US, had echoed concerns about Iran's nuclear enrichment, drawing parallels with North Korea, which had rampantly abandoned the nuclear proliferation deal in 1994.

IAEA also shot warnings that Iran has been installing "advanced centrifuges" to accelerate its production scale at the underground Fordo uranium-enrichment plant. "We have more than 210 kilograms [463 pounds] of uranium enriched to 20 percent, and we’ve produced 25 kilos [55 pounds] at 60%, a level that no country apart from those with nuclear arms are able to produce,” Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Kamalvandi had maintained.

"We don't believe that the Supreme Leader in Iran has yet made a decision to resume the weaponization program that we judge that they suspended or stopped at the end of 2003," Burns said in an interview with an American broadcaster on Saturday, Feb. 25.

In his address at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, the US spy chief had propelled similar claims that Pentagon has no "clear evidence" that Iran has been weaponizing its nuclear program. CIA, for instance, “doesn’t see any evidence that Iran’s Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei] has made a decision to move to weaponize nuclear program,” Burns noted. "Our best intelligence judgment is that the Iranians have not resumed the weaponization effort that they had underway up until 2004 and then suspended, so that's something, obviously, we at CIA and across the US intelligence community keep a very, very sharp focus on," CIA's Burns stressed.