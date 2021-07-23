CIA Chief Suspects Russian Plot Behind Havana Syndrome Cases Among US Diplomats

Amid reports of US diplomats experiencing symptoms of a mystery illness known as Havana Syndrome, the United States suspect that the Russians are responsible for the syndrome. CIA Director William Burns during an interview remarked that the country's former cold-war rival could be behind the Havana syndrome affecting the health of US diplomats in Cuba. Even so, Burns has stated that there are no definitive conclusions yet and several possibilities remain.

US suspects Russian hand in Havana Syndrome cases

"Could be, but I honestly cannot - I do not want to suggest until we can draw some more definitive conclusions who it might be. But there are a number of possibilities," said William Burns

The Havana Syndrome is a series of unexplained medical symptoms among US diplomats stationed across the world. It was first reported by the US media who informed that the Havana Syndrome was initially experienced by State Department personnel stationed in Cuba beginning in late 2016. Since then, US diplomats and other officials stationed around the world have experienced similar symptoms. Burns' statement is not the first instance where the US has blamed Russia as American media outlets in the past have reported similar accusations. However, Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, as per Russian media.

US probes Havana Syndrome cases in Vienna

Earlier on July 17, US officials had informed that the Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Vienna, Austria. The symptoms among these diplomats are similar to the ones first reported by US diplomats and spies in Havana, Cuba, in 2016 and 2017. According to the officials, more than 20 new cases were being looked at by medical teams at the State Department and elsewhere, including the Pentagon and CIA.

The officials also added that employees who reported a possible UHI received immediate and appropriate attention and care. Even though some believe that the unexplained injuries, which include brain damage, are the result of attacks with microwave or radio wave weapons, there has been no concrete answer as to what or who might be behind the incidents or whether they are, in fact, attacks. According to reports, the Vienna-based employees have reported suffering from mysterious symptoms after Biden took office earlier this year.

What is the Havana Syndrome?

The mysterious energy disease began back in 2016 and affected US personnel including diplomats, CIA agents and troops in Cuba, China and Russia, according to CNN. Since then, the Federal agencies in the US have been struggling to find a cause or reason behind the symptoms including vertigo, headaches, nausea and sometimes a “piercing directional noise". Some have also required months of medical treatment. In May, officials said at least 130 cases across the government are were under investigation, up from several dozen last year. Particularly alarming are revelations of at least two possible incidents in the Washington area, including one case near the White House in November in which an official reported dizziness.

(With agency inputs)