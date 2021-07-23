CIA Considers Forward-deployment Of China Specialists To Counter Beijing

The United States is mulling over the deployment of China specialists as its tussle with Beijing has picked up pace in recent months. Speaking on the possible decision, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns in an interview revealed that the country is considering the possibility of forward-deploying China specialists in a bid to 'compete effectively' with Beijing. Both countries have locked horns over a slew of issues over the last year.

'I am exploring right now...': CIA Director William Burns

During his interview, Burns remarked that the US is inspecting the decision to forward-deploy China specialists with expertise across different fields. These include operations officers, analysts, technologists who will make the US' efforts more effective in its competition and rivalry with China.

"...I am exploring right now, to forward-deploy China specialists - whether it is operations officers, analysts, technologists as well - to make us more effective in that competition, in that rivalry in the field as well," said William Burns

'US is no longer the only big kid'

Admitting that China is the US' biggest geopolitical challenge in the 21st century, Burns stated that the United States is no longer the 'only big kid' on the geopolitical block. Speaking of the rise of China, he added that the technology sector is the biggest area of competition between the two rival countries.

White House ''disappointed' with China over WHO's second COVID-19 probe

Earlier on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki hit out at China for rejecting a fresh World Health Organisation (WHO) probe into the origins of COVID-19. During her briefing, Psaki informed reporters that the Joe Biden administration is "deeply disappointed" by China's rejection. Terming China's rejection of the probe 'irresponsible and frankly dangerous', Psaki said that the United States along with other world powers will continue to demand data access and samples from China.