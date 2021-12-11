CIA Shifts Focus To 'complex Nation-states' Like China After 2 Decades Of 'War On Terror'

The United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is rapidly shifting its priority from fighting terror networks to spying on "complex-nation-states" like China and Russia. CNN reported that with the new policy, the CIA is reforming its training and deployment of agents around the world. The intelligence agency's new approach replicates the pre-9/11 policy that brings back the focus to "traditional and quiet tradecraft".

Earlier, the United States relentlessly carried out massive military operations against Islamist terrorist groups across the world. However, the CIA will now rebuild its intelligence-gathering capacity toward China and Russia, its two main rivals. This also comes as United States' tensions with China and Russia have intensified.

"Deploying officers to a geographic area "serves a worldwide mission better because you were developing and perfecting that geographical, issue or in some cases, specific tradecraft expertise," said Former US operations officer, Thad Troy.

The CNN report also states that CIA has "undermanned or ignored" China's global foray into resource-rich regions such as West Africa while focusing more on other targets and operations. The report further added that the CIA needs to recruit more Mandarin speakers and regional experts.

"The move will also require extensive reforms in training the agency's top intelligence analysts and senior officers who recruit and run agents around the world," the report added

CIA sets up 'China Mission Center'

This comes after the CIA recently set up a dedicated 'China Mission Center' to counter potential threats emanating from Beijing. According to the spy agency's statement, it was established to address the global challenge posed by China which spans across all of the Agency's mission areas.

"Director William Burns announced the formation of a China Mission Center (CMC) to address the global challenge posed by the People's Republic of China that cuts across all of the Agency's mission areas," the CIA statement read

