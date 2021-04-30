CISCO CEO John T Chambers Contributes $1M To Support India's COVID-19 Crisis Response

Former Cisco CEO John T. Chambers announced on Friday that he is donating a generous amount of $1 million towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India. It is the highest individual donation by a US corporate leader towards India’s fight against the deadly wave of Coronavirus pandemic.

Our friends & strategic partners in India need our help to fight this pandemic. As Chairman @USISPForum I'm personally giving $1M to our goal of shipping 100K oxygen units to India. Pls consider donating to https://t.co/WC0aI3sFvu or https://t.co/j86E7PdMMw. — John T. Chambers (@JohnTChambers) April 30, 2021

USISPF is an independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India ties in Washington, D.C. and in New Delhi. It is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

India is currently grappling with the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections resulting in immense pressure on the healthcare system and a record number of deaths. USISPF has extended support to the country’s crisis response. The organisation is providing relief to Indian citizens by urgently deploying critical medical supplies, equipment, and other necessary facilities. It aims to ship 100,000 oxygen units to India to meet the growing demand.

Enterprises across the board, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google and other big-tech companies are extending support in India's fight against COVID-19, by donating oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Coronavirus situation grim in India

Infections in India have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country, leading to a higher number of fatalities. Even though the government is taking steps to curb the situation, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,69,507 recoveries and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832. Total COVID-19 active cases in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.