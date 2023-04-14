Classified Documents Leak Was A ‘Deliberate Criminal Act’: Pentagon

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder addressed the media on Thursday, April 13 in which he called the leak of a cache of classified documents online a “deliberate criminal act." This has prompted the Defense Department to reassess how it allocates such information, reported The Hill. “We continue to review a variety of factors as it relates to safeguarding classified materials, this includes examining and updating distribution lists, assessing how and where intelligence products are shared and a variety of other steps,” said Ryder while addressing the concern of the leaked documents in the press conference. Further, he added, “I would say, though, that it is important to understand that we do have stringent guidelines in place for safeguarding classified and sensitive information. This was a deliberate criminal act, a violation of those guidelines," reported AP.

US leaked documents create panic

In the press briefing, multiple news media outlets reported that law enforcement had arrested Jack Teixeira, 21, of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, in connection with the document leak. However, Ryder has declined to comment on the arrest and said that the US Justice Department has launched its investigation into the matter. Later, on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that the FBI arrested Teixeira “without incident.” The arrest has been made in connection to the “alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information,” said Garland at a press briefing.

The arrest of Teixeira comes after a report from The New York Times, which identified the service member as the leader of a small online gaming group where the classified documents were first posted. According to the NY Times, Teixeira was a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s intelligence wing and was the head of the private online group “Thug Shaker Central,” where the documents leaked from over the last few months. Meanwhile, Ryder has informed in the press conference that the Pentagon and other agencies have been working “around the clock” to understand the scale and scope of the leak as well as reevaluate how sensitive information is shared. “I think it’s important to understand that we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the people who need to know when it comes to this kind of information, have access to that. We’re always going to learn from every situation. But again, this is something that will continue to look at,” said the Pentagon spokesperson, reported The Hill.