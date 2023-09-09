Cobra Helicopter Of Marine Corps Conducts Ops Over Pacific

An AH1Z Cobra helicopter of the US Marines has conducted flight operations over the Pacific Ocean on August 27, US Marines tweeted on September 8, Friday. It is one of the best helicopters of the US Marines. It is operated by the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing of the United States Marine Corps.



The Marines are of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing of the US Marines. They are currently operating aboard the USS Green Bay. USS Green Bay is operating in the 7th fleet area of operations of the US Marines.

About the AH1Z Cobra helicopters of the United States Marine Corps

The Bell AH1Z Cobra helicopter is a twin-engine helicopter based on the AH1W Super Cobra. It is designed and produced by American aerospace manufacturer Bell Helicopter. This is one of the latest members of the prolific Bell Huey Family and is often known as ‘Zulu Cobra’.

It was developed during the 1990s and 2000s as part of the H1 upgrade program on behalf of the United States Marine Corps (USMC). The AH1Z and Bell UH1Y Venom utility helicopters share a common tail boom, engines, rotor system, drivetrain, avionics architecture, software, controls and display for over 84% identical components. It also features a blade, bearingless, composite main rotor system, uprated transmission, and a new target sight system amongst many other improvements.



On 8th December 2000, the AH-1Z conducted its maiden flight, low rate initial production was launched in October 2003. On September 30, 2010, the USMC declared that the AH-1Z had attained combat readiness and it fully replaced the preceding AH1-Z Super Cobra during October 2020. Since its induction, the US Marines have pursued various upgrades, such as installing Link 16 datalink and outfitting it with the AGM-179 A Joint Air-to-Ground missile.

A #MarineCorps AH-1Z Cobra helicopter with @1stMAW_Marines conducts flight operations over the Pacific Ocean, August 27.



The Marines are operating aboard the USS Green Bay in the 7th Fleet area of operations.



Additionally, numerous export customers have been sought for the AH-1Z and have regularly competed with the Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters for orders. The first export customer of this helicopter was the Royal Bahraini Air Force and the Czech Air Force. On 30 September 2010, the USMC declared that AH-1Z had attained combat readiness and fully replaced the AH-1W super cobra in October 2020.



The type forms a key element of the Aviation Combat Element (AVE) task force which supports all phases of USMC expeditionary operations. Since its introduction, the USMC has pursued various upgrades, such as installing Link 16 datalink and outfitting it with the AGM-179A joint air-to-ground missile. Additionally, various customers have been sought for this chopper and it has regularly competed with the Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters for orders.



The helicopter is developed with new rotor technology, upgraded military avionics, updated weapon systems, and electro-optical sensors in an integrated weapons platform. It has improved survivability and can locate targets at longer ranges and also attack them using precise weapons. Active systems include countermeasure dispensers, radar warnings, incoming missile warnings, on-fuselage laser spot warning systems and the Hover Infrared Suppression Systems to protect the engine exhausts. The AH-1Z helicopter is one of the most resourceful helicopters of the US Marine Corps and is currently conducting sea ops in the Pacific Ocean.