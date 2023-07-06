Cocaine Discovery At Biden's White House Turns Trump, DeSantis Euphoric

Republican adversaries Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis seemed to have found common ground, thanks to the streak of cocaine found on the premises of US President Joe Biden's presidential palace, the White House. The two, who are locking horns to win the 2024 polls, joined forces to slam the Biden administration over the scandalous discovery.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to imply that the cocaine was likely to have been used by none other than Biden and his disgraced son, Hunter. “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” he jabbed.

The former president then suggested that as the news gets out, the narrative wound end up getting twisted to protect the Bidens. “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish,” he continued.

Trump then used the opportunity to deride Special Counsel Jack Smith, the man behind his recent indictment. “Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!” Trump added.

Ron DeSantis draws comparison

Soon after, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed suit, adding a touch of humor to the whole situation. “I’ve long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” he told Outkick host Tomi Lahren.

He then shared the mischievous events that transpires at his own mansion, where slime is often found instead of hard drugs. “I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a six, five and a three-year-old running around the governor’s mansion. So that’s not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper," the 44-year-old said.