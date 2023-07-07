Last Updated:

What's the truth? | Cocaine Found At White House Was Inside Cubby, Not West Wing Lobby: Report

As per the latest reports, the US Secret Service expects to finalise its report in the cocaine found inside the White House by July 10.

Saumya joshi
White House

The White House. Image: AP


In the cocaine at White House case, there has been a new development which revealed that a DC firefighter was testing a substance found in the White House. This was revealed after a website shared a record of communication between a police and fire radio. Officials have shared with US media that the cocaine discovered at the White House on July 2 was found in a different place than previously reported.

According to the US media, “multiple officials” indicated the bag of cocaine was recovered from a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance, not a West Wing work area. The reports of the substance being found in the White House have come in when the country was celebrating the July 4, the US Independence Day.

Rumours from White House 

The were rumours that the substance was first found in the White House Library. However, according to the updated statement, the location of the drugs is between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, close to where the vice president’s limo and SUV are parked. The Situation Room and dining area are located on the same floor. As the location of the found substance has changed thrice, officials have expected the investigation time to be shortened.  As per the latest reports, the US Secret Service expects to finalise its report by July 10.

White House statement on the substance 

While addressing the issue on July 5, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The White House has “confidence” the Secret Service will “get to the bottom” of the incident." But officials have been signalling to media outlets that they believe it might be unlikely the culprit would be identified.

“This is their kind of guidance and guidelines, their world. So we are going to let them do their jobs, we are not involved in this,” she said. Further, she has declined to answer reporters’ questions about the illicit drug and referred that it might “get ahead” of the investigation. 

Important facts about the illicit drug case 

  • A Secret Service official said it was found during a routine patrol.
  • Initially, the bag's content was unknown, causing a brief shutdown of the White House campus until it was tested.
  • The White House has largely stayed mum on the subject. 
  • US President Joe Biden and his family were away when the bag of cocaine was found.
