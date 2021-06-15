'Cold Dude': Ahead Of Biden-Putin Meet, A Look At Remarks Of Former POTUS On Russian Prez

US President Joe Biden will be meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on June 16 after calling the latter a “killer” just weeks into his presidency. While relations between both the countries have continued to soar due to a range of issues, it is also the first time that Biden and Putin will meet face-to-face in Geneva as US President concludes his eight-day Europe visit, first after acquiring White House in January. While Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump wished the POTUS ‘good luck in dealing with’ Putin, here’s what previous US presidents had to say about the Russian President who has been in power since 2012, after previously being in the office from 1999 until 2008.

Donald Trump

45th US President Donald Trump, who caused a stir in the global political landscape with his ‘America First’ ideology appeared to go along with Putin fairly well than other US Presidents. Trump was also open about his admiration of the Russian leader which fueled the speculation if the former US President had been compromised by the Kremlin spy agencies that Putin once led.

Just last year, Donald Trump said, “I like Putin, he likes me.” Biden’s predecessor also said that the “tougher and meaner” leaders were, “the better I get along with them.” Following a summit in 2018, Trump said that he was more inclined into believing what the Russian President said than over the FBI of his own country with regards to meddling with the 2016 US presidential election. He said, “President Putin says it's not Russia. I don't see any reason why it would be.”

Barack Obama

As per reports, US-Russia relations reached an all-time low since Cold War under America’s first black president. The 44th US President Barack Obama didn’t veil his suspicion regarding Vladimir Putin and said in 2013, “I don't have a bad personal relationship with Putin.” Obama also said, “When we have conversations they're candid, they're blunt... and constructive. I know the press likes to focus on body language and he's got that kind of slouch, looking like the bored kid in the back of the classroom…”

In his memoir ‘A Promised Land’ released last year, Obama described Russian President as “physically unremarkable”. Obama also wrote that Putin reminded him of “tough, street-smart ward bosses that ran the Chicago political machine”. He also explained that the relationship that was shared with the Russian President was ‘cordial’, something that Putin had also said.

Bill Clinton

The 42nd US President Bill Clinton reportedly said in 1999 that he hung up after congratulating Putin on becoming Russian President that year “thinking he was tough enough to hold Russia together." Clinton was also the first US President to deal with Putin and the duo met for the first time in 1999 at the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering months.

On a phone call with then UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in November 2000, Clinton referred to Putin as “a guy with a lot of ambition for the Russians” but also expressed concern that Putin “could get squishy on democracy.”

Georg W. Bush

The 41st US President, George W Bush’s relationship with Putin started cordial but suffered blows on the way. Reportedly, even before Bush was elected, he called the Russian leader “one cold dude.” However, as per the Associated Press report, Bush tried ‘mightily to charm Putin’ by hosting the Kremlin leader at his ranch in Crawford, Texas and even bringing Putin to his father’s estate in Maine.

In 2001, following Bush’s meet with Putin in Slovenia, the former US President claimed that he had “looked the man in the eye” and “was able to get a sense of his soul.” Bush also said of Putin, “He's a man deeply committed to his country.” However, Putin ultimately flummoxed Bush and the relationship between the two deteriorated after Russia’s 2008 invasion of its neighbour Georgia after Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ordered his troops into the breakaway region of South Ossetia.

At the time, Bush said that he warned Putin about Georgian President being “hot-blooded” to which Putin replied, “I’m hot-blooded too.” To this, Bush said, “No, Vladimir, You're cold-blooded."

IMAGE: AP