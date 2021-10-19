'Colin Powell Would've Been Better Than Most US Presidents': Ex-US Envoy Chas Freeman

Former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, Colin Powell, who died from COVID complications, would have been a far better President of the United States than most, said former American Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman, according to Russian news agency, Sputnik.

He said that Powell would have been better than the US Presidents in the recent decades. "He would have been a better president than those who have occupied the presidency in recent decades".

Freeman, who also served as assistant secretary of defence for international security policy in the Clinton administration, was quoted by Sputnik.

Notably, Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was 84 and last breathed at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Monday. Powell was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black U.S. Secretary of State.

He was elected Secretary of State by then US President George Bush in 2001 and worked until 2005. His vision led to the victory of US troops when they invaded Iraq in 1991. Citing the victory as one of his greatest achievements, Freeman said Powell was a significant strategist and a political planner.

"Colin Powell was a man of steady temperament who was skilled in military thought but able to think beyond it. I first got to know him almost fifty years ago and am greatly saddened by his demise", Freeman told Sputnik.

Powell was presented with doctored and irresponsible assessments about Iraq: Ex-US envoy

According to the former American Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Powell was largely isolated during the regime of George W. Bush. He alleged the top diplomat was undermined during Bush's tenure.

"Had [then-Secretary of Defence Donald] Rumsfeld and others in the G.W. Bush administration not managed to cut him largely out of policymaking, we would have had better policies", Sputnik quoted Freeman as saying.

Notably, Powell gained immense popularity due to his swift and strategic decisions during the rule of George Bush. However, his reputation was badly hit when he uttered faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the war in Iraq. Later, he accepted his decision as a "blot" on his record.

Reacting to this, Freeman said that the "national hero" was the victim of White House and Department of Defence super-hawks. According to him, Powell was presented with doctored and irresponsible assessments about Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction.

Notably, Powell's intelligence and his way of handling the turbulent situation won accolades across the nation. His bravery and intelligence helped him earn two prominent awards - a Congressional Gold Medal in March 1991 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Image: AP