Colombia: Four Soldiers Killed In Gulf Clan Ambush Following Drug Lord Otoniel's Arrest

On Sunday, four soldiers from the Colombian Army were ambushed and killed by Gulf Clan members near the municipality of Ituango, Antioquia department, confirmed the Ministry of National Defense. Taking to Twitter, General Juvenal Diaz Mateus furthered his condolences. He wrote, "It is with deep pain that I report that in an ambush perpetrated by criminals from the Gulf Clan, a Captain, a Corporal, and two soldiers of our Army who were protecting the community of Santa Luca in Ituango were cowardly murdered. My sincere condolences go to his relatives".

This came after the Colombian Army arrested one drug lord named Dairo Antonio Usuga, popularly known as Otoniel, who is the head of the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo). Under a special operation led by the Colombian task force, the Colombian drug trafficker was detained in Necocli, Antioquia Department. His arrest was a major blow for drug traffickers based in Colombia and this attack is possibly the reaction of the Gulf Clan, said Diaz.

According to a Xinhua report, the commander of the Army's Seventh Division described the incident that took place on Sunday. As Diaz said, a few members of the drug group fired on and threw grenades inside a house where police officers were carrying out a surveillance operation in the area. He stated this attack was in retaliation for the arrest of their leader. On October 23, Colombian authorities confirmed the news of Otoneil's arrest following the offer of a reward of about 800,000 US dollars. According to Colombian President Ivan Duque, Otoneil's arrest was a major success for the government and a blow for the members of his clan. The fall of Otoniel is comparable to the fall of another Colombian drug lord named Pablo Escobar, who was one of the most wanted gangsters in the 1990s. Meanwhile, the Colombian police force has already warned of possible attacks by the Golf Clan.

