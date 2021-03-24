Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Seen 'fiddling' With Assault Rifle Days Before Rampage

The 21-year-old assaulter identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa who was involved in the Colorado grocery store shooting had bought an assault rifle ‘Ruger AR-556’ six days ago on March 16 and was seen fiddling with it by a family member. According to the detention affidavit, the suspect was spotted by his sister-in-law who saw him playing with the weaponry that she described “looked like a machine gun” but not the type of rifle that she had seen in old western movies.

The woman told Boulder police officers that at least two days before he went on a shooting rampage at King Soopers grocery in Boulder, US, Alissa had the AR-15-style modified pistol back in his house in the Denver suburb of Arvada, where he currently lived, and she had seen him store it in the top compartment. She told the investigators that the suspect was talking about having a bullet in what looked like a ‘machine gun’ but she snatched the weapon from him, upset about bringing and playing with it in the house, the police said in the 5-page document.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun of 30 round capacity, a tactical vest, jeans and a shirt from the shooting scene. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the press conference that the investigators are yet to establish the motive, and it was not immediately clear why the suspect, who the cops booked into county jail on Tuesday after treating his injuries at a local hospital, had purchased the Ruger AR-556 pistol. Alissa’s sister-in-law was redacted from the court's affidavit, the officer said.

Thank you #Boulder Your kindness means more than we can say right now #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/JphBYaLhX0 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

10 killed in Colorado mass shooting

At the news conference, where investigators revealed the assaulter’s identity and revealed his photograph, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said that he had removed his clothing after the violence. Heading outside the store, the Syrian American asked the police to speak to his mother when asked if there were other suspects inside the store. Alissa who "lived most of his life in the United States" was immediately taken into custody by SWAT teams, Harold told reporters.

Further, he informed that the shooter was charged with 10 first-degree murder counts and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Sources of CNN who accessed the Colorado Judicial Branch online records stated in a report that Alissa's court appearance is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. ET) Thursday. The suspect, who began his attack Monday around 2:30 p.m. local time, shot down an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force, Eric Talley, and at least 9 other victims all ranging in age from 20 to 65.

Officer Eric Talley was killed heroically responding to the #BoulderShooting on Monday. His police vehicle is parked outside the @boulderpolice station at 1805 33rd St. in memory of Eric and his service. pic.twitter.com/7Cr2xNGcFR — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) March 23, 2021

(Image Credit: AP)