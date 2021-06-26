Column Failure? Experts Probe Cause Of Florida Condo Collapse As Over 150 Still Missing

While the high-rise condo tower in South Florida collapsed on June 24 and left at least four people dead with 159 still uncounted for as of Friday, the authorities have not yet determined what caused the building to fall. As per CNN report, the officials have pledged an urgent inquiry as engineers have admitted that it is impossible to find a reason at this stage. The rumours that the building was in any unusual state of disrepair has also been dismissed by the local officials familiar with the four-decades-old condo complex.

An attorney for the building’s condominium association, Kennet Direktor while talking to the media publication warned against any early speculations behind the collapse. He said that the building was subjected to a series of inspections “over the last several months” in line with its milestone 40-year safety certification process. On early Thursday morning, the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside partially went down and was in between its recertification process that includes several structural and electrical inspections.

"Nothing like this was foreseeable," Direktor said. "At least it wasn't seen by the engineers who were looking at the building from a structural perspective." He also said that the only repairs that took place in the building in recent days were on the rook. In a news conference on Thursday, Surfside, Florida, Mayor Charles W. Burkett also rejected the suggestion that the rooftop work should have been a red flag.

"There's no reason for this building to go down like that unless someone literally pulls out the supports from underneath, or they get washed out, or there's a sinkhole or something like that because it just went down," Burkett said. "There was roof work being done, but there's roof work being done on buildings all the time."

Experts say footage of collapse provides some insight

While officials remain clueless regarding the reason for the building collapse, experts reportedly have said that the footage of the disaster provided some baseline insight as to what happened. Kit Miyamoto, a structural engineer and California Seismic Safety Commission chairman, according to the media publication said, “This collapse is a classic column failure. Which means the building itself was supported by a series of pillars. If the pillars fail, everything fails.”

However, federal, state and even local engineers await determining what sett off that failure. Direktor reportedly said, “The building was in the condition you would expect for a building that is 40 years old, that is located on the Atlantic Ocean.” The proximity of the building to the sea and the saltwater coming up from the ocean has reportedly been a repeating issue for experts trying to make sense of the tragic collapse. Surfside Mayor has also said in an interview on June 25 that he was unsure if the inspection had been completed but noted that it might contain some crucial clues to the incident.

“It should have been a very straightforward thing,” Burkett said. “Buildings in America do not just fall down like this. There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is.”

Surfside Town Clerk Sandra McCready, as per The Associated Press, said in an email that the details of the 12-storey building’s recertification inspection will be made public once they are completed. As of Friday, the engineer involved in the building’s recertification process, Frank Morabito did not respond to AP’s request for comment through telephones and emails. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Friday, “I can tell you that at this time, they haven’t found any evidence of foul play.” The focus, however, majorly remains on saltwater from the ocean.

