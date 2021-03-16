'Committed To Opposing Coercion': US, Japan Warn China Against 'destabilisation'

The US and Japan, on March 16, released a joint statement warning against China’s “coercion and destabilization” in the Asia-pacific region. The statement came following 2+2 talks between US Defence Chief Lloyd Austin, State Secretary Antony Blinken and their Japanese counterparts Nobuo Kishi and Toshimitsu Motegi at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo. The US top officials are in Japan as a part of their first-ever visit to Asia aiming to bolster transcontinental ties and counteract China expansion.

“The United States and Japan acknowledged that China’s behaviour, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military, and technological challenges to the Alliance and to the international community. The Ministers committed to opposing coercion and destabilizing behaviour toward others in the region, which undermines the rules-based international system. They reaffirmed their support for unimpeded lawful commerce and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea. The Ministers also expressed serious concerns about recent disruptive developments in the region, such as the China Coast Guard law,” the statement read. READ | NK warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul visit

Washington reiterates support

In the statement, Washington also reaffirmed its support for Tokyo and its sovereignty. Noting Article V of their security treaty, the US conveyed its opposition to any alteration in the status quo of Senkaku island. Additionally, it also slammed the country's newly passed coast guard law, it’s activities in the Taiwan strait and “unlawful” maritime claims of the South China sea.

The trip which is scheduled to end on March 18 is expected to pave the way for future visits by officials from the Biden administration. Speaking at a press conference earlier, Austin had the trip aimed to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster "credible deterrence" against China."This is all about alliances and partnerships. One of the things that the secretary of state and I want to do is begin to strengthen the alliances. This will be more about listening and learning, getting their point of view,” he had told reporters while elaborating on his trip. Llyod and Blinken are scheduled to visit Seoul next where they deliberate upon mutual threats including North Korea.

