COVID-19: US Company To Start Injecting Healthy Volunteers With A Potential Vaccine

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a small Pennsylvania company has just received regulatory clearance to start clinical testing for a coronavirus vaccine. According to reports, the company will begin injecting healthy volunteers with a potential coronavirus vaccine. The first person received the first dose of the experimental vaccine on April 6.

Second vaccine to begin human trials

As per reports, the vaccine was developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the company has been able to achieve this through the funding it received from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as well as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. According to reports, the vaccine by Inovio is called INO-4800 and is the second potential coronavirus vaccine to start human trials in the United States. For the clinical trial, the company is taking the help of 40 healthy adult volunteers. Each volunteer will receive two doses of the experimental vaccine, four weeks apart.

The company expects results from the study as early as late summer. It the initial results are positive then the company will initiate another series of tests meant to assess the vaccine’s efficacy against the vaccine. In case the vaccine does prove to be effective, Inovio will also be faced with the challenge of manufacturing the vaccine so as to meet global demand. Since the coronavirus pandemic is so widespread, a vaccine would also be in very high demand.

As per reports, Inovio in an effort to meet this demand plans to scale up its production and have 1 million vaccine doses ready by the end of 2020. But even if everything in the trials progresses smoothly, clinical testing will take at least a year or up to 18 months in order to determine if the potential vaccine is safe for use on humans and effective against the coronavirus. The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China last year has infected 1,349,584 worldwide and caused the deaths of 74,808 people.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)