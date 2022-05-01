Days after the clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups in Punjab, US state of Connecticut recognised April 29 as the ‘Anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence’. Sharing the official letter on Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday lashed out at the “highly commendable” move by the Connecticut administration and said that it is “not at all acceptable”. BJP National spokesperson also called on US President Joe Biden’s administration should intervene. According to Singh, the declaration by Connecticut is an “open support for an Independent State, 'Khalistan' within India.”

Connecticut declaration amid Patiala clashes

The controversial declaration came in the backdrop of violent clashes which broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups on Friday in Patiala. At least four people including a police officer have been injured in clashes. Visuals also emerged showing people waving flags and others brandishing swords in a stand-off, which according to the police, is triggered by a group trying to take out an unauthorised march to protest against the Khalistan movement.

Owing to the escalating clashes, Shiv Sena even expelled its Punjab working president Harish Singla, who is now arrested. The official order read, “By the orders of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth president Aaditya Thackery and party's Secretary Anil Desai, party Leader Harisha Singla Patiala has been sacked for anti-party activities.”

It is to note that clashes broke out in Punjab when Shiv Sena carried out the march under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. DSP Mohit Malhotra said, “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena’s (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don’t have any permission for the march”.

As per reports, Shiv Sena workers allegedly were sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab which was met by attacks from pro-Khalistani groups. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident ‘unfortunate’ and said that he was in constant touch with the DGP of Punjab Police. Taking to Twitter, Mann said, “The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state,”.

