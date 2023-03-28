Contaminated Eye Drops Lead To Rising Death Tolls

Two more deaths have been linked to a popular brand of eye drops that prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a warning to health care providers weeks ago. The CDC's advisory followed reports of infections associated with the product, which have now resulted in a total of three fatalities. As of March 14, 68 patients in 16 states have been diagnosed with the infection, and the toll continues to rise. In addition to the fatalities, eight patients have lost their vision, and four others have had to undergo surgical removal of at least one eye.

More than half of the reported cases in the Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak have been traced back to four healthcare facilities, according to officials cited in a Science Alert report. A common thread among most of the affected individuals was their use of EzriCare Artificial Tears, a preservative-free brand of eye drops manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical company Global Pharma. P. aeruginosa is known for its adaptability and resilience, as it can thrive in a range of environments, from jet fuel to distilled water. Its ability to form a protective biofilm that can withstand many disinfectants makes it a persistent threat in healthcare settings.

A new strain

The strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa behind the current outbreak in the US is a new one, health officials have confirmed. Known as VIM-GES-CRPA, the bacterium is resistant to the antibiotic carbapenem and is equipped with two additional enzymes (VIM and GES) that render a broad range of β-lactam antibiotics ineffective. This makes the pathogen especially challenging to treat and poses a significant risk to patients, particularly those with compromised immune systems.