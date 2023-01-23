Convicted Sex Offender Ghislaine Maxwell Calls The Infamous Snap Of Prince Andrew 'fake'

Former socialite and convicted sex offender, Ghislaine Maxwell claims that the famous photo of Prince Andrew with his accuser Virginia Giuffre is actually “fake”. The infamous photograph was one of the major components of Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse allegations against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

According to The Guardian, the convicted felon questioned the authenticity of the photograph in a video interview from Prison. “I don’t believe it’s real for a second,” Maxwell asserted.

The former socialite who was working for sex offender Jeffery Epstein was also part of that picture, where the Prince can be seen groping the waist of Giuffre, who later accused him of sexual abuse. The TV interview was conducted by TalkTV back in August and the whole conversation will be broadcasted on Monday evening.

According to The Guardian, Ghislaine’s assertion came in the midst of reports that the Duke of York is considering going to court and overturning his statement. The disgraced UK Royal has vehemently denied the accusation hurled by Giuffre from the very beginning.

“It’s a fake… there’s never been an original and further there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it,” Maxwell exclaimed while sitting inside a Florida prison. The British sex trafficker was sentenced to 20 years in prison for procuring underage girls for her boss Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen’s favourite son denied the allegation but paid millions to settle the case

When the allegation by Giuffre surfaced in 2019, the Duke of York came out and denied the allegations. He told the media at that time that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and called the photograph fake. However, the Prince later settled the sexual assault case by giving out millions to Giuffre. In November, Giuffre also dropped her lawsuit against Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz, The Guardian reported. Giuffre alleged that Dershowitz was one of the men with whom Epstein forced her to have intercourse.

Commenting on the issue the jailed former girlfriend of Epstein's asserted, “I know that Virginia travelled with Jeffrey, and so it’s entirely possible. It wasn’t something so outrageously out of leftfield that it couldn’t have happened.”

According to The Guardian, the disgraced socialite also offered her help to Ukraine which is currently embroiled in the intense Russia-Ukraine war. “If the war in Ukraine is still going on, I could use my EMT emergency medical technician and paramedic skills, and maybe I could go out and help there,” Maxwell was quoted saying.