‘Cooperating Fully': Joe Biden Addresses Discovery Of Classified Docs In Private Office

"We are cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon,” said the US president on the discovery of the classified document, reported the Guardian. Some of the classified documents, including US intelligence memos and briefing materials concerning Ukraine, Iran, and the UK have been discovered from Joe Biden’s time as vice president, reported CNN citing a source familiar with the matter.

“I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office,” said US President Joe Biden on Monday, reported the Guardian.

Further, he added that he doesn’t know what is there in the documents and that his lawyers had suggested he not ask.

What are these Classified documents?

These classified documents surfaced on November 2, 2022, kept at the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy in Washington. Biden was an honorary professor at that university until 2019. The stored documents at the university were marked as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, reported The Guardian.

Moreover, according to CNN reports, these boxes with classified documents also had personal documents including planning materials for the 2015 funeral of the president’s son Beau Biden.

Investigation of classified documents underway

The attorney Merrick Garland had appointed a special committee to investigate the mishandling of the national security materials and obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, reported the Guardian. The boxes were found at the time when Biden's personal lawyers were closing out the office space just before the midterm elections.

Soon after the discovery of the classified national security material was found, it was handed over to the National Archives, which acts as the custodian for presidential records, by Biden's lawyers. However, due to the sensitivity of these documents, the archives issued a referral to the justice department which has opened an investigation, reported CNN.