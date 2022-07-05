Copenhagen Shooting: Shopping Mall Gunman Charged With Murder After Killing Three People

In the massive development from the latest Denmark shooting, a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the alleged killings of three individuals at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, the nation's capital. Further, several others were injured in a shooting at the busy mall in the Danish capital, three of whom are in critical condition, according to police. The incident took place after a gunman started shooting at people inside the Field's mall in south Copenhagen on Sunday.

In the assault, three people, including two 17-year-old Danes and one Russian citizen, lost their lives, BBC reported.

Police revealed that no evidence of a terrorist purpose has been found, while, added that the suspect had mental health concerns. Police also informed that the suspect was armed with a knife and a gun, and his shooting was reportedly random and "not motivated by gender or anything else", BBC reported.

Copenhagen shooting murderer will be held for 24 days in secure mental health facility

According to Danish media, the suspect showed up in court wearing a blue T-shirt and was escorted by three highly armed cops. While the media were there, the suspect's attorneys declined to enter a plea on behalf of the accused, and the court ordered that the remainder of the hearing would take place behind a closed door. The disclosed suspect and the victims' names were likewise banned by the judge. Police said that the suspect will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility, Associated Press reported.

The gun attack in one of the biggest shopping malls, which happened in the late afternoon at Field's, caused some people to escape in a panic while others hid in stores while the shots were fired, as per an eyewitness.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen mentioned that the initial reports of a gunshot were reported at 5.37 p.m. (local time) and officers arrested the perpetrator 11 minutes later. The suspect was referred to by Thomassen as an "ethnic Dane," a term often applied to white people. The accused was "peripherally" known to police, he continued.

Photographs that were shot at the horrific incident showed people running from the mall, while the Danish television station TV2 shared a photo of a person being brought out on a stretcher. After the incident, there were several police officers patrolling the area with powerful weapons, and there were also several fire department vehicles stationed outside the mall.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the tragic shooting as a "cruel attack" on her country. She sympathised with those who had lost loved ones and asked all Danes to come together and support one another during this difficult time. Danish PM Frederiksen reportedly said, "Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night," as reported by the BBC. "Several were killed. Even more, wounded," she continued. "Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults," she added.

Besides this, the Danish royal family also sent heartfelt sympathies to the victims, their families, and everyone else affected by the tragedy.

