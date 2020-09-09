Cops Shoot Unarmed Autistic Boy In US After Mother Calls 911 For Help

In a shocking incident that took place in Salt Lake City in Utah, a 13-year-old boy was shot by police officers, who were called by the mother for help after her son suffered an attack. As per local media reports, the boy named Linden Cameron with autism was suffering from an attack when the mother Golda Barton called 911 for help. The officers arrived at the scene and less than five minutes later Barton allegedly heard them fire shots at the boy.

Barton, while speaking to KUTV, a local media organisation said that her son was unarmed, which she repeatedly told the officers who shot at him. Barton said that he was just a little boy who was getting an attack and was yelling and screaming, the officers could have tackled him physically rather than firing shots at him. The incident that took place on September 4 has left Linden in the hospital with injuries to his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and bladder.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect money for the boy's treatment and so far over $60,000 have been raised of the $1,00,000 target. The money from this fund will be used to pay for Linden’s hospital bills, physical therapy, and trauma healing for the 13-year-old, and also to assist his family as they move through his healing.

Investigation launched

The sequence of the event or what exactly went down inside the house is still unknown. However, the Salt Lake City police chief Keith Horrocks said in a statement to the media that an investigation will be launched into the incident, while Mayor Erin Mendenhall told reporters that she expects the investigation to be carried out transparently and swiftly. This comes as the United States is continuing to witness protests demanding reforms in policing following a couple of brutal incidents in the past few months involving police violence and racial discrimination.

