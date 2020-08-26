Coronavirus Cases Increase Among Kids In US By 21% In Just 2 Weeks

In the United States, almost 443,000 children have tested positive for the COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic to August 20, says a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. The last report came out on August 6 and it said that there have been 74,160 new cases in children in the US. With the coming of new cases, the total tally among children was taken to 432,629, which is an increase of 21 per cent. This jump was recorded in a matter of 14 days.

Children more likely to get infected by the novel coronavirus

According to the reports, the number of cases per 100,000 children has also seen a steady rise from 13 cases per 100,000 to 583.2 per 100,000 in mid April and August respectively. Growth is also recorded in the percentage of child patients from 2 per cent to 9.3 per cent. Reports on mortality suggest that the New York city, along with 45 other states children have recorded between 0% and 0.3% of deaths by the novel coronavirus. Also, 21 states reported 0 child deaths. The report includes data from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

In a separate report that came out on August 20, it was concluded that children play a larger role in the community spread of the novel coronavirus than previously thought. As a part of the study, 49 out of 192 children tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 18 others showed illness related to the novel coronavirus. The children were aged between 0-22. The study suggested that transmissibility increases with a high viral load. Also, children who show symptoms of the novel coronavirus might not necessarily have it as at times, they often overlap with common childhood illnesses like influenza.

Lael Yonker, the author of the study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US said that, "I was surprised by the high levels of virus we found in children of all ages, especially in the first two days of infection. I was not expecting the viral load to be so high. You think of a hospital, and of all of the precautions taken to treat severely ill adults, but the viral loads of these hospitalised patients are significantly lower than a 'healthy child' who is walking around with a high SARS-CoV-2 viral load”.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)